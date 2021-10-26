CANTON — St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle released an executive summary of the tentative 2022 county budget.
One highlight from the budget is a decrease in the true value tax rate (TVTR). If the tentative budget passes, the TVTR will decrease from last year’s $8.19 per $1,000 of assessed value to $8.02 per $1,000.
The property tax levy will also decrease from $50,400,490 to $50,332,680.
Revenue will increase from $198.7 million to $210 million, as will the appropriations budget from $249.6 million to $260.6 million.
Some of the goals the tentative budget meets, according to the summary, are remaining under the state tax cap for 2022, and maintaining current service levels while responding to increased needs for county services.
The summary also sets recommendations for the tentative budget, one of which is to not utilize $1,188,714 of the available tax cap, and to reduce the levy by $67,809 instead.
It also recommends increasing targeted contingency for social services “to address any additional areas of need not served by the increases in 2021.”
There is also a 5 percent increase in full-time equivalent positions created by the county.
For homeowners with an assessed value of $100,000, the difference in TVTR between taxes paid in 2021 versus 2022 is a decrease of $16.96.
“The 2022 tentative budget strikes a great balance of providing services and reducing taxes,” said legislator William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond.
“County Administrator Doyle delivered a budget that meets the goals set by the Board of Legislators. We will spend the month reviewing the information and asking pertinent questions at the upcoming committee meetings. My hope is that we will adopt a budget that, once again, reduces taxes for St. Lawrence County residents,” he said.
“This is the culmination of a bipartisan effort to stabilize the fiscal well-being of the county, and the result is no tax increase in six years,” said Finance Committee Chair Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid.
“I am honored to present my seventh county budget that decreases the cost of county government, both the levy and the true value tax rate. The needs for services has rarely been greater and we are fortunate to have revenue to support maintaining the current level of services and growing where necessary,” Ms. Doyle wrote in the executive summary.
She went on to say that if the jurisdictional committee meetings during November go according to plan, where legislators review departments in the budget, then a public hearing could be scheduled for Monday, Dec. 6, with an opportunity to adopt the budget that evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.