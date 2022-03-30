CANTON — Mayor Michael E. Dalton and Village Clerk Sally L. Noble presented trustees with a tentative budget Wednesday night that calls for a tiny property tax increase.
If the budget, which is due to be passed by May, was approved now, taxpayers would see an increase of just under 6 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
The increase marks a 0.56% increase over last year with a tax levy increase of 1.92%.
Trustees have scheduled three more meetings to discuss the budget. Budget work sessions will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 11 and 6 p.m. April 20. A public hearing will likely be scheduled for 6:15 p.m. April 25.
The general fund spending plan comes to just over $4 million. Total spending when the water and sewer funds are included comes to $6.9 million. Total revenues are $5.1 million, leaving $1.8 million to be raised in property taxes.
Taxable assessments saw a 1.3% increase over last year. Of the total assessed value of property in the village — $516,879,227 — 66.7%, or $344,522,308 is exempt.
General fund spending and revenue is up slightly over last year, because for the first time, the village’s share of the recreation budget is being reflected there. Recreation expects to spend $382,734 in 2022.
The budget message signed by Mr. Dalton and Ms. Noble explains that most of the budget’s appropriations are associated with personnel.
“Costs associated with payroll are 37%, and benefits 20%, for a total of 57% of our total budget,” the document reads. “With payroll and benefits consuming this large portion of the budget, controlling labor costs is always a priority.”
All employees who are eligible for health insurance are contributing at various levels toward premiums, according to the budget message. All participating employees are on the high deductible plan.
Canton property owners are currently paying $10.43 per $1,000 of assessed value. The increase will bring the cost to $10.48 per $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.