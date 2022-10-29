MASSENA — All 15 St. Lawrence County Legislature seats are up for grabs this November. Five of those seats feature a contested race.
In District 14, which covers Massena, incumbent Democratic Legislator Nicole A. Terminelli will seek reelection against Republican challenger David Broadbent.
Over the phone Tuesday, Mr. Broadbent said his blue-collar background has allowed him an intimate knowledge of the county’s working class.
“I’ve worked in manufacturing most of my life and have a degree in business administration,” he said.
“While I was in manufacturing, I was on a number of different teams, and you had to work together with other people.” This, he said, would help him come together with legislators of other backgrounds to get things done for the county.
He also said he knows what the people want.
“The other thing about working blue-collar is the people I’m out talking to every day,” he said. “I know what it’s like to struggle and go through the grind of a job you maybe don’t like to provide for a family, and I understand loss.”
He said he’s worked at companies that have closed. “I understand the ups and downs of financial hardships, so I can relate to people that way.”
Mr. Broadbent wanted to run for office for a number of years, but knew he had some things to learn first. This year, he felt the timing was right.
“It’s been on my heart for a couple years to get involved, so I started going to board meetings to learn more,” he said. “My wife and I prayed about it and ultimately decided I should, because I want to have a voice and a positive influence on the county.”
If elected, his main concern would be the county’s financial situation.
“The No. 1 priority is the finances. Especially with inflation right now, the budget we currently have is going to be tougher to manage,” he said.
He also wants to bring jobs back to the county.
“We need to find creative ways to bring people to the north country, particularly here in Massena, where I think there’s great opportunity and a great workforce,” he said.
Ultimately, Mr. Broadbent said he wants what’s best for the people of the county, and he’s willing to do the work to make that happen.
“I want to work hard, and I want to do the best I can for our constituents — not for myself, not for any political party, but for the people of the county. That’s my passion.”
Over the phone Thursday, Ms. Terminelli said her experience working in education has given her a clear view of the issues important to families in the county.
“I’m currently a principal at Madison Elementary School in Massena, and prior to that I spent 13 years as a classroom teacher,” she said. “While one might think education doesn’t give you qualifying experience to hold elected office, I am in the business of families — my dealings every day are with children and their families — so I get a first glance at a wide variety of people in our community and the things that are and aren’t working for them.”
Having served one full term on the legislature, she now wields both the political and real-world experience essential to proper representation.
That’s why she decided to run again.
“I know with the learning curve it took a long time for me to feel comfortable in my shoes as a legislator, and understanding county government in general, so whenever I thought I could walk away I thought instead I owed it to my constituents to stay so that they had someone who could continue on without a hiccup in service,” she said.
She also didn’t want to stop working on some of the committees that are bringing needed change to the county, such as the broadband committee.
“I’m working on the broadband committee which is making phenomenal progress toward things promised to the county,” she said. “In general, there were more reasons to stay than there were not to run, and I think I give an honest voice to the county and the constituents, and I felt they needed me.”
If reelected, one of her main concerns would be keeping the county’s financial situation stable.
“We’re in a comfortable spot financially, but that’s not going to continue forever, and like all pendulums it will swing back,” she said. “We need to concentrate on keeping that extra bit of money tucked aside for rainy days.”
She also wants to address the property tax situation, which puts too much strain on working-class families.
“It’s alarming how many properties are tax-exempt, and it’s the working-class families shouldering that burden,” she said.
Ms. Terminelli also wants to make county jobs more attractive through higher wages, so that we can compete with the private sector and continue to provide high-quality services.
Like many people, she wants to bring economic development here, too, but in a way that doesn’t spoil the natural beauty and values of the land.
“We need to find a balance between preserving our north country values and protecting our land, but also finding areas we can develop for tourism,” she said. “Because we’re in it all the time, we sometimes lose sight of how beautiful this area is, so we need to figure out how to preserve that while attracting and retaining people here.”
Election day is Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.