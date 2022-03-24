EDITOR’S NOTE: This article contains descriptions of sexual violence and suicide attempt.
CANTON — The rape trial of a Heuvelton man began Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court with a harrowing account of his alleged crime.
Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Joshua A. HaberkornHalm described how the defendant, Arric L. Hunter, 47 — who is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in February 2021 — planned to kill himself.
“But before he did that,” Mr. HaberkornHalm said, “he was going to make sure he enjoyed himself one last time.”
Hunter, who at the time was living in the same house as the girl as her mother’s then-boyfriend, allegedly lured the victim downstairs and, at knifepoint, gagged her with a sock, bound her with rope, and proceeded to forcibly have sex with her.
Mr. HaberkornHalm said Hunter then made the girl watch him try to kill himself in multiple ways — including slashing his wrists and throat, and trying to hang himself.
Hunter then allegedly fled to the surrounding woods, and the victim called her mother, who immediately took her to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center to undergo a sexual assault examination.
Her mother was one of five witnesses brought forth by the prosecution to testify. She said her daughter was pale with shock when she arrived and still had a piece of rope around her neck. She also said she saw the defendant’s shorts on the floor beside her daughter’s “ripped bottoms.”
Other witnesses included police officers who responded to the scene and Darlene Lynch, a sexual assault nurse examiner who performed an examination on the victim.
Ms. Lynch said her findings corroborated the victim’s report of the event.
“We don’t deny that something happened, but we deny the basic allegations of the rape,” said defense attorney Stephen L. Buzzell.
Hunter was indicted on felony first-degree rape in April last year.
The trial will be on recess Friday and will resume at 9 a.m. Monday.
