POTSDAM — Village police charged Donald Patrick Allyn, 22, of Longville, Texas, with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.18 percent, driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right at 10:43 p.m. Thursday on Maple Street.
Police said they made the stop after a observing a white truck with Allyn as the driver being operated erratically. His blood alcohol content was not available. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication, while a BAC of 0.18 percent meets the threshold for aggravated DWI.
He was issued tickets to appear Oct. 14 in Potsdam Town Court.
