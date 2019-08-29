MADRID — The 29th annual Old Fashioned Harvest Days, presented by the St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum located at 1755 State Highway 345, Madrid, will be held Aug. 31 — Sept. 1.
Events and exhibits include antique cars, tractors, trucks, horse and tractor pulls, working antique engines, 1850s one room schoolhouse and log cabin, shoe repair shop, carriage barn, maple sugar house, farm animals, 1920s gas station, blacksmith, print shop, collection building, wagon rides, horse and tractor parades, early textile demonstrations, flea market, raffles, kids pedal tractor pull and races, baked goods, ice cream, great food all weekend.
Saturday features horse pulls, roast pork dinner at 4:30 p.m. and Steelin’ Country band at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday there will be a chicken BBQ at noon, tractor pulls, and much more. Gate opens at 9 a.m.
Admission is $5 for 12 and over, kids under 12 are free. For further information call 315-344-7470 or go to www.slpowermuseum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.