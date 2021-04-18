CANTON – The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence (www.thearcjslc.org) has announced that Dodge Pond Summer Camp for children is cancelled for the 2021 season due to the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency administration is optimistic that they will be able to operate the camp in the summer of 2022.
“We are disappointed that Summer Camp needs to be cancelled for our campers again this year because the children we support benefit so much from the week of camp and the fun, outdoor activities,” stated Howard Ganter, Chief Executive Officer. “The health and safety of our campers and staff has always been the top priority and there are too many uncertainties related to the virus to ensure that the camp can operate safely at this time.”
The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence provides lifelong opportunities that enhance the lives of people. To learn more, visit www.thearcjslc.org, find us on Facebook and Instagram, or subscribe to the YouTube Channel.
