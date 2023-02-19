The Arc Jefferson - St Lawrence announces Sensory Garden to honor longtime board member

CANTON — The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence (thearcjslc.org) is pleased to announce the creation of a Sensory Garden at the St. Lawrence County main office building located at 6 Commerce Lane in Canton. The garden will be named in honor of former board member, Patricia Campanella. Brick pavers are now available and may be purchased through The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence Foundation to support the project.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.