The Arc Jefferson - St Lawrence announces Sensory Garden to honor longtime board member
CANTON — The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence (thearcjslc.org) is pleased to announce the creation of a Sensory Garden at the St. Lawrence County main office building located at 6 Commerce Lane in Canton. The garden will be named in honor of former board member, Patricia Campanella. Brick pavers are now available and may be purchased through The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence Foundation to support the project.
The Board of Directors of The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence has decided to name the garden in honor of Mrs. Patricia Campanella in gratitude for her 37 years of leadership with the agency as a Board Member and President. Under her leadership, Campanella supported over 100 former residents of Willowbrook to relocate to St. Lawrence County. She spent countless hours advocating for rights and integrated services for people with developmental disabilities in not only St. Lawrence County, but also in Albany, and Washington, D.C.
“During her tenure as our agency’s Board President, Pat was selfless and tireless in her leadership at both the local and state-wide level,” said Jackie Sauter, The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence Board President. “Her knowledge of the advocacy issues and specifics facing our organization was vast and deep, the result of decades of involvement and hard work.”
The Commerce Lane, Canton site is home to several programs for adults with disabilities including day habilitation and clinical services such as Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Speech Therapy. The Patricia Campanella Sensory Garden will create an inviting and stimulating space for people supported by the agency to spend quality time outdoors. It will include a variety of greenery, benches, and a wheelchair accessible patio with an open-sided pavilion to create a shaded area for people with sun sensitivities.
There will also be a lovely water feature in the garden that will be surrounded by bricks. These bricks may be engraved with a personal message in honor or memory of a loved one. Construction of the garden is scheduled to begin as soon as possible this Spring. Order today by calling 315-836-1364 or visiting www.thearcjslc.org.
