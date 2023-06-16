The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence launches Career Solutions

CANTON — The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence (www.thearcjslc.org) has renamed the career services division of the agency and it will become, “The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence Career Solutions” as an innovative approach to increase community work options for people supported by the agency. Career Solutions is an employment agency with a personalized approach and a commitment to assist anyone with a qualifying, documented disability to find a job.
Career Solutions combines and enhances the best of the business offerings previously provided by Career Connections in Jefferson County and Career Opportunities in St. Lawrence County. These two programs had existed for decades and are now merging to become the premier, community-based employment network for people with disabilities. In 2022, the Career Solutions team supported 298 people to find work placements. These efforts led to gainful employment for 79 people. The team has regular contact with 104 area business partners and the list continues to grow.
Career Solutions provides job coaching, work readiness, job development, career planning, job exploration, resume and interviewing skill development to assist participants to obtain and maintain a job in the community. Services may include financial incentives and on-site training to ensure employee and employer satisfaction.
There are a variety of training options available to meet a job seeker’s specific needs. The Work Readiness Program assists those with a mental health diagnosis to prepare them for employment. Services for people with disabilities may focus on employment in the areas of transition, intensive support, or ongoing support. Options are available for people interested in learning pre-vocational skills, volunteering, and career exploration, as well.
The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence provides lifelong opportunities that enhance the lives of people, so that they may achieve their goals. Find us on Facebook and Instagram, or subscribe to the YouTube Channel. For more information on Career Solutions: visit //www.thearcjslc.org/career-solutions.
