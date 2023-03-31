The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence receives $20,000 donation from Brookfield Renewable

CANTON — The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence (www.thearcjslc.org) received a donation from Brookfield Renewable U.S. that will be used to support the purchase of an accessible dock system at the agency’s Dodge Pond facility. This donation was initiated and supported by the Rotary Club of Potsdam, N.Y.
Funds from Brookfield’s contribution will assist with the purchase of an aluminum wheel, leg dock with a kayak roller ramp that will be used at The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence’s Dodge Pond, which is a vacation destination and summer camp for adults and children with disabilities located in Oswegatchie, N.Y.
“We are grateful that our strong relationship with the Potsdam Rotary Club led to this extremely generous donation from Brookfield Renewable,” stated Lynn Pietroski, Chief Executive Officer of The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence. “This contribution has made it possible for us to buy a dock that will make vacations and summer camp more fun and accessible to hundreds of people with disabilities throughout the year.”
“This contribution to The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence aligns perfectly with Brookfield’s guiding principle to be good corporate citizens,” said Mark Luciano, Stakeholder Relations Manager with Brookfield Renewable. “We are committed to ensuring the interests, safety and well-being of the communities in which we operate and to support people with disabilities to be able to fully utilize the beautiful water resource at Dodge Pond.”
The dock system will be in place and available for use during the 2023 Rotary Summer Camp for children. This year, the Rotary Camp weeks begin on July 10th and July 17th. Summer Camp for children is sponsored by Rotary Clubs in St. Lawrence and Jefferson Counties. Applications for Summer Camp are now being accepted and the form may be downloaded at www.thearcjslc.org/dodge-pond or by emailing Dale Barker at DFBarker@thearcjslc.org.
The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence provides lifelong opportunities that enhance the lives of people, so that they may achieve their goals. To learn more, visit thearcjslc.org, find us on Facebook and Instagram, or subscribe to the YouTube Channel.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.