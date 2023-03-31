The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence receives $20,000 donation from Brookfield Renewable

In the photo from left to right: Duane Pelkey, Potsdam Rotary President; Tara Carr, The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence Chief Operations Officer; Mark Luciano, Brookfield Renewable Stakeholder Relations Manager; Michael Griffin, Rotary District 7040 Area Governor; Lynn Pietroski, The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence Chief Executive Officer; Tim Welpe, The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence Chief Strategic Officer; Dale Barker, The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence Dodge Pond Facility Manager; and Michelle Carpenter, The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence Foundation Executive Director. Provided photo

CANTON — The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence (www.thearcjslc.org) received a donation from Brookfield Renewable U.S. that will be used to support the purchase of an accessible dock system at the agency’s Dodge Pond facility. This donation was initiated and supported by the Rotary Club of Potsdam, N.Y.

Funds from Brookfield’s contribution will assist with the purchase of an aluminum wheel, leg dock with a kayak roller ramp that will be used at The Arc Jefferson – St. Lawrence’s Dodge Pond, which is a vacation destination and summer camp for adults and children with disabilities located in Oswegatchie, N.Y.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.