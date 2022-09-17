Canton Rotary Club making trees available to residents of Canton Village

Canton Rotary Club making Trees Available to Canton Village Property Owners partners stand in front of trees at Willow Tree Nursery, Potsdam. From left are Kevin Blanchard, owner Willow Tree Nursery; Jeanne Tyo-Martin, president of Canton Rotary; Nikolas Rauch, SUNY Canton Alpha Theta Gamma Fraternity; George Cornell, SUNY Canton, Alpha Theta Gamma Fraternity; and Lance W. Rudiger, project coordinator.

CANTON — The Canton Rotary Club is making trees available to Canton Village property owners. The Rotary Club is making available 6-8 foot autumn blaze maple trees for planting along the road front — this tree is best planted from 20-30 feet from edge of road or curb. Rotary will provide the tree and half the cost and the land owner will supply half the cost — $20.

The trees will then be planted for free by SUNY Canton Fraternity Alpha Theta Gamma at no cost. These beautiful trees are supplied from Willow Tree Nursery in Potsdam and grown in Canada. Partnering with the project Kevin Blanchard,owner of Willow Tree, said that the autumn blaze maple has great fall color, is fast growing and very adaptable.

