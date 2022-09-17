CANTON — The Canton Rotary Club is making trees available to Canton Village property owners. The Rotary Club is making available 6-8 foot autumn blaze maple trees for planting along the road front — this tree is best planted from 20-30 feet from edge of road or curb. Rotary will provide the tree and half the cost and the land owner will supply half the cost — $20.
The trees will then be planted for free by SUNY Canton Fraternity Alpha Theta Gamma at no cost. These beautiful trees are supplied from Willow Tree Nursery in Potsdam and grown in Canada. Partnering with the project Kevin Blanchard,owner of Willow Tree, said that the autumn blaze maple has great fall color, is fast growing and very adaptable.
Participating with the project are Canton Rotary Club, SUNY Canton Alpha Theta Gamma Fraternity, The Willow Tree Nurseryand Lance W Rudiger, coordinator.
Jeanne Tyo-Martin, President of Canton Rotary said “Another example of what Rotary Clubs do in our communities. Canton Club is donating half the cost of the trees for any village property owner who wishes to have a tree planted for them in the front yard(from roadside to 35 ft. deep).
”We are always willing to give our time and efforts to help our community. A famous man once said ‘think globally, act locally’ and that’s a good motto we live by for the bettterment of the world and its best to focus our efforts on our little piece of heaven and hopefully we can be a beacon for others to give back,” Nikolas Rauch from SUNY Canton Alpha Theta Gamma fraternity said.
Thoise interested should email Lance Rudiger at LRUDIGER@aol.com. Remember, several criteria:
1. Person must be the property owner
2. Tree is to be planted between road edge/curb and 35 ft deep on property
3. Owner must call 811 to check dig spot
4. Lance W Rudiger(Canton Rotary) has final decision on assigning trees and tree location
Make Canton a more beautiful village with trees that provide welcome green in spring, cooling shade and breeze in summer, fantastic autumn blaze color in fall and stately dark shapes in winter.
