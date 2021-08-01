The Norwood Village Green Concert Series presents The Girls on Thursday and Waydown Wailers on Sunday, Aug.8. There is no set charge but there is a “pass the bucket.” Both concerts begin at 7 pm. The series is supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature as well as many individuals, businesses, organizations and foundations. It is also supported with a Restart NY Rapid Live Performance Grant supporting live performances from July 1 to Dec. 31. For further information, consult the series website: nvgcs.org or call 315-261-2866. Above, the Waydown Wailers. Photo submitted
