OGDENSBURG — The Remington Stampede 5K/10K is going virtual. The Frederic Remington Art Museum will be hosting a virtual Stampede 5k/10k walk on May 16. It will be a self paced virtual event to complete wherever participants like and will raise funds for the Frederic Remington Art Museum.
How to Participate:
1. Sign up online at www.fredericremington.org before May 12 to pay the race fee of $25. Registration can also be done by telephone 315-355-1363.
2. Registered participants will get a T-Shirt, a bib number, a coupon for the Museum Shop online and a Remington lanyard. Registration packets will be mailed or distributed by a pre-arranged curbside pickup by calling 315-355-1363.
3. Run or walk anytime and anywhere on May 16. Participant can run any course and start and finish whenever they wish, even using a treadmill.
4. Participant must post a picture on the Museum event page on Facebook from the virtual run and get entered in a drawing for a Remington print.
Run anytime, but sign up by May 12th to get a packet. Please contact mflack@fredericremington.org or 315-355-1363 with any questions.
