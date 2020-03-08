OGDENSBURG — The Missoula Children’s Theatre will present an Adaptation The Tortoise Versus the Hare performed by local students, March 14 at George Hall Auditorium at 3 and 5:30 p.m.
The event is a presentation of Ogdensburg Command Performances.
Audition for student actors is Monday, March 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the OFA cafeteria.
Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for students under 12 and free for preschoolers.
Call: 315-393-2625 or visit ILoveTheatre.org
