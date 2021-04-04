POTSDAM — Jim Fryer, SUNY Potsdam professor of psychology, will present The “What” and “Why” of Goal Pursuit at the next Clarkson University Science Café on April 7 at 7:15 p.m.
Our motivated behavior is focused through goals — in any given situation, what do we want to happen? We set goals in school, at work, in our relationships and everywhere else. However, understanding our goals is not just about the intended outcome. How well we do and how we feel about our progress can also be influenced by the reasons behind those goals. These “goal complexes” include what we are trying to do and why we are trying to do it. Professor Jim Fryer (Psychology, SUNY Potsdam) will discuss research on personal goals and the ways multiple aspects of these goals can contribute to our performance and well-being.
Traditionally, Science Cafés have brought together local university and college professors and townspeople in relaxed, informal settings, such as coffeehouses and pubs. For the health and safety of all, the Zoom, a virtual platform will be used for spring 2021 talks. The speaker will make a short presentation about a topic in his or her field and, as always, there will be plenty of time for questions and discussion.
Zoom meeting links for each talk will be sent to all previous Science Café participants. to get on the list send your request or any questions to ScienceCafe@Clarkson.edu or visit http://www.clarkson.edu/sciencecafe for updates.
