TUPPER LAKE — Fall fun awaits in a safe, enjoyable, and affordable destination. Tupper Lake in the Adirondacks of New York State is a unique family destination and the “first to fall” in New York, if one is seeking out best leaf peeping spots. Prime leaf peeping is late September through early October.
Tupper Lake’s biggest attraction is The Wild Center (https://www.wildcenter.org/) — an outdoor, interactive destination that showcases how people and nature can thrive together.
The Wild Center’s one-of-a-kind outdoor experience invites visitors to see the colors of fall from a beautiful new point of view! Stroll along Wild Walk, a trail above the treetops — 40 feet off the ground.
Other outside adventures include walking the woodland trails, discovering the magic of the Pines Play Area — a wild playground in the forest, stepping into Musical Forest — an immersive sound experience in the woods and canoeing on the river with a guide.
Canoe rentals are available through Indigenous People’s Day (Oct. 12). After that date, The Wild Center will reduce their public open days to three days a week, Friday to Sunday.
The Wild Center’s 115-acre campus provides plenty of safe and social distancing experiences and is one of the top rated “Covid-Cautious” places in New York state. On a scale of 1-10, The Wild Center visitors consistently provide rating scores of 9-10 on safety, cleanliness, hospitality and overall experience.
Some comments from TWC visitors:
“This was our second visit to The Wild Center, with last year being our first. It is becoming a must stop on our Adirondack Vacations”.
“We love the Wild Walk and did the walk to the river, this time. We enjoyed the beautiful views of the river.”
“We still had an amazing time, with Covid 19 still around, and felt very safe during our visit. We were very impressed with how The Wild Center was handling things.”
“You have an amazing facility with lots to offer Adults and children. The education you provide for the eco system of NY state is unique and interesting.”
“Thank you for providing such a great place for families to go and explore.”
The Wild Center has also put a number of safety measures in place to ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone, such as timed ticket reservations, providing hand sanitizing stations throughout the campus and requiring face coverings at all times. They’ve also gone paperless, creating The Wild Center App for visitors to view digital maps and access audio tours.
