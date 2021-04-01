CANTON — The Zonta Club of Canton is accepting applications for its scholarships for 2021.
The Club accepts scholarship applications from students attending Canton Central School, Colton Pierrepont Central School, Gouverneur Central School, Herman DeKalb Central School, Madrid Waddington Central School, Norwood Norfolk Central School, Parishville Hopkinton Central School, Potsdam Central School, Massena Central School, Edwards Knox Central School and St. Lawrence Central School.
Applications are available at any of these high schools’ Guidance Offices or by contacting Lyn Swafford, P.O. Box 495, South Colton, New York 13687, or by calling her at 315-262-2807.
n Members’ Memorial Scholarship: A $600 scholarship awarded in memory of former Zonta Club members (Millie Post, Mae LaBrake. Katherine Schwarzkopf and Teddy Molnar) to a graduating senior showing good leadership skills and dedication to service. Zonta Scholarship Committee deadline is April 30.
n The Putnam Pitts Scholarship: A $600.00 scholarship given in memory of two former Zonta Club members to a deserving graduating senior with a distinguished academic record. Zonta Scholarship Committee deadline is April 30.
n SUNY Canton College Scholarship: A scholarship given in memory of former Zonta Club member (Margaret Sibley) to a single parent who is enrolled at SUNY Canton with a goal of and progress toward earning a college degree. Zonta Scholarship Committee deadline is April 30. The amount of this endowed scholarship, given through SUNY Canton by Zonta, is determined by the SUNY Canton Foundation Office.
