MASSENA — A month into Theodore Too’s journey from Nova Scotia to a new home in Ontario, the smiling tugboat passed through U.S. waters of the St. Lawrence River in Massena.
On the top tier of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Visitors’ Center observation deck alone, about 75 people watched the replica television star pass through the Eisenhower Lock on Thursday morning. Another 200 people lined the lower fences along the south side of the canal, and dozens more waved from the overlook north of the lock.
The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation reopened the visitors’ center last week after a year-long COVID-19 pandemic closure. Doors to the observation area were opened early Thursday to accommodate Theodore Too’s fans and curious ship watchers.
People of all ages eyed the eastern waters as the tugboat approached on the Wiley Dondero Canal, after having spent the night in Cornwall and departing shortly after 6 a.m. for Thursday’s daylight stretch of the multi-stop trip.
“Way down river he looks like a buoy,” one man said.
“You see him down there?” a mom asked her kids.
Alexander Sears, a Massena 7-year-old, stood with his grandmother, Sharon Henry, outside the visitors’ center. Looking through a tower viewer, powered by 25 cents, he watched Theodore Too enter the lock.
“He has a nice smile,” he said.
The air temperature was about 57 degrees Fahrenheit at 8:30 a.m. when visibility of the smile started increasing from the visitors’ center observation decks and the north side overlook. Other families and avid ship watchers set up at points along the St. Lawrence River.
In 2000, Cochran Entertainment commissioned the creation of Theodore Too as a life-size version of the title character from “Theodore Tugboat,” the Canadian children’s television series that ran for five seasons from 1993 to 2001. The series was filmed using city and seascape models to stage stories of friendship and problem resolution in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Theodore leads the cast of harbor friends, including Hank, Emily the Vigorous, George the Valiant, Foduck the Vigilant and Rebecca the Research Vessel.
Chad Milliser drove the 25 miles from Moira to Massena with his wife, Ashley Smith, and their two kids, 3-week-old Tyler bundled in a carrier and 6-year-old Aaron. A north country native, Mr. Milliser said he remembers watching “Theodore Tugboat” broadcast from Canada. Certain adjustments of a television antenna, he said, picked up Canadian programs. This week, Mr. Milliser showed Aaron the series on YouTube.
For 21 years after the character was brought to life as a crewed tug, he was based in Halifax Harbor to promote marine safety and education at Canadian and U.S. ports. Theodore Too toured the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to Chicago, signaling to port viewers through the Great Lakes, and was an ambassador for the U.S. National Safe Boating Council.
Theodore Too spans about 65 feet from bow to stern, dons a red cap and has a yellow wheelhouse. Hydraulic mechanisms once moved his two black eyes, now positioned in a fixed gaze downward and to the left.
Former owner Ambassatours Gray Line, the Halifax-based arm of Gray Line’s international sightseeing tours, announced its intent to sell the tugboat last summer for 495,000 Canadian dollars, roughly $370,000 based on the U.S. exchange rate at the time.
“While we are deeply aware of Theodore’s significance as a Halifax icon, the reality is that we’ve been subsidizing Theodore’s operation for several years,” Dennis Campbell, chief executive officer of Ambassatours Gray Line, said in a July 2020 news release. “With a severe reduction in visitation to the waterfront, due to COVID-19, we’re encouraging Theodore, now age 20, to start a new life chapter.”
The new chapter started when Ontario’s Blair McKeil purchased Theodore Too this spring.
“You know, we don’t own anything. We spend time with things for a while and then we’re gone,” Mr. McKeil told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in March, adding that Theodore Too “will be a big part of our life for a while.”
Mr. McKeil is a second-generation leader of McKeil Marine, a tug and barge company operating on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway with origins supporting seaway system construction in the 1950s. Theodore Too will be based in Hamilton, Ontario, and continue to be a mascot for marine safety and careers.
In a March news release announcing the sale, Mr. Campbell said Ambassatours fielded inquires from around the world but “it was the offer from Blair McKeil that felt like the best fit for Theodore’s personality, experience and potential.”
Theodore Too departed Halifax Harbor for his new home on June 10, making more than a dozen stops ahead of Massena and sometimes docking for a few days at a time. Visits have so far included Port Hawkesbury, the Holland College Marine Training Center on Prince Edward Island, Quebec City and Montreal. With his four-member crew, he has covered the shoreline of five Canadian provinces — Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario — and passed the inland U.S. borders of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York.
By the end of the day Thursday, Theodore Too had entered the remaining locks between Montreal and Lake Ontario. In total, he moved through five Canadian and two U.S. locks — U.S. Snell Lock just before Eisenhower and through the final lock, Iroquois in Ontario, on Thursday afternoon.
Theodore Too docked at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday at RiverWalk Park in Prescott, where he will stay until Saturday morning. He is expected to stop in Brockville on Saturday, Kingston on Monday, Oshawa on Wednesday and Toronto next Friday before ending the trek in Hamilton.
When Theodore Too arrives at the Port of Hamilton at the western tip of Lake Ontario — his official Facebook page estimates July 18 — he will have traveled more than 1,000 nautical miles from the Atlantic Ocean. Follow the journey at facebook.com/TheRealTheodoreTugboat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.