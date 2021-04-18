POTSDAM — The third annual Sami Curtis Motorcycle Run will be held on July 31 and start at The Lodge @ Dreaming Tree Ranch, 185 Wilkinson Rd., Potsdam.
Registration for the motorcycle run will be held at The Lodge from 9 to 11 a.m., and kickstands are up at 11. The cost is $20 and includes the ride and a chicken BBQ at the end. Stops on the ride, in order, include the Timber Tavern in Potsdam, Robideau’s Mahogany Ridge in Colton, Trackside Tavern in Harrisville, Skunks Nest in Hermon, and the ride will then end at The Lodge.
After the ride, the Waydown Wailers will be playing a live show and there will be raffle and door prizes. Those who do not participate in the run are invited to join in on the fun at The Lodge upon conclusion of the ride. Leftover chicken BBQ dinners will be available for $13 each. The dinner includes chicken, salt potatoes, macaroni salad, baked beans, a roll, and a dessert.
T-shirts and hoodies are now available for order. The t-shirts cost $15 and hoodies are on sale for $25. Orders must be placed by July 1 by visiting bit.ly/2QXJJzT.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact ride organizer Paige Corbine at 315-854-5705.
