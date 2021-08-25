ALEXANDRIA BAY — The Thousand Islands Land Trust is hosting a walking meditation session in September.
Led by BJ Mosher, of Kripalu Yoga and Wellness Center, the free session will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 22 at TILT’s Otter Creek Preserve in Alexandria Bay.
Otter Creek Preserve is situated on more than 115 acres along Otter and Lynch creeks. The event is open to people of all ages and abilities.
Advance registration is requested. Register by emailing treks@tilandtrust.org, calling 315-686-5345, or visiting tilandtrust.org.
