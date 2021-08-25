Land Trust seeks helpers for fall stewardship day

Volunteers stand together on Potters Beach, Grindstone Island, in 2018 after removing garbage and debris during the Thousand Islands Land Trust’s annual fall stewardship day. The 2021 fall stewardship day is scheduled for Sept. 25. Provided photo

CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Land Trust is hosting its annual fall stewardship day in September.

TILT staff and volunteers will be joining the Alliance for the Great Lakes Adopt-a-Beach Program to clean up Potters Beach on Grindstone Island on Sept. 25.

TILT works with a network of volunteers every year to help care for the beach, which is situated on TILT’s Grindstone Island Preserve.

Stewardship day participants should wear closed-toe shoes and expect to get clothing dirty. Bring work gloves, snips and a water bottle if possible. Lunch will be provided.

Advance registration is requested. Register by emailing volunteer@tilandtrust.org, calling 315-686-5345, or visiting tilandtrust.org.

