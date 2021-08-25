CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Land Trust is hosting its annual fall stewardship day in September.
TILT staff and volunteers will be joining the Alliance for the Great Lakes Adopt-a-Beach Program to clean up Potters Beach on Grindstone Island on Sept. 25.
TILT works with a network of volunteers every year to help care for the beach, which is situated on TILT’s Grindstone Island Preserve.
Stewardship day participants should wear closed-toe shoes and expect to get clothing dirty. Bring work gloves, snips and a water bottle if possible. Lunch will be provided.
Advance registration is requested. Register by emailing volunteer@tilandtrust.org, calling 315-686-5345, or visiting tilandtrust.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.