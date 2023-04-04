Threat forces eight St. Lawrence County schools to delay opening

Eight St. Lawrence County schools are beginning their day on a two-hour delay, following another round of threats, this time from an email.
Canton, Edwards-Knox, Gouverneur, Hermon-Dekalb, Madrid-Waddington, Massena, Lisbon and Morristown central schools announced that they were beginning the day with a delay.
A message to families at Lisbon Central School stated that the district had received an email “containing a threat of violence against the school,” according to Lisbon Superintendent Patrick J. Farrand.
“This email was received by several districts in our region. We have notified police, and are working with them to investigate this threat,” wrote Mr. Farrand, who added that the threat is likely to be unfounded but delayed the opening of school “out of an abundance of caution.”
“While these threats have become a significant disruption to our normal operations, we are simply unwilling to taker any risks that may negatively impact the health and safety of our staff and students,” stated Mr. Farrand.
Massena Central School, in a Facebook post, announced that it had received a bomb threat.
“Several schools across the region and state have received bomb threats overnight, including Massena,” it stated. The district has been in contact with Massena police.
Last week police departments across the state received phone calls about shootings at schools that turned out to be hoaxes.
