OGDENSBURG — Three people have been charged with drug-related offenses following a search last week at a Washington Street residence in Ogdensburg.
City police, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, the county Drug Task Force, U.S. Homeland Security and the state police Troop B Narcotics Division assisted at the scene, 1011 Washington St., on Oct. 26, when a search warrant was executed, according to a press released from city police.
Police said the search yielded more than 3 ounces of cocaine, with an estimated value of more than $10,000, as well as $7,000 in cash.
The homeowner, Heidi B. Gladle, 52, was charged with first-degree criminal nuisance, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Police said Ms. Gladle was issued an appearance ticket and released.
Sheldon J. Dunn, 29, of Brooklyn, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony. According to police, Mr. Dunn was held pending arraignment and later released on his own recognizance.
Christy Lynn Johnson, 41, of Ogdensburg, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police said she was released on an appearance ticket.
