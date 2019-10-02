CANTON — Three people have been arrested in connection with the burglaries that took place at two gun shops in Gouverneur and DeKalb Junction.
St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Det. Patrick Engle said that the names of those charged are not yet being released as it is part of an ongoing and collaborative investigation with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, United States Army Criminal Investigation Division Command and federal police on Fort Drum.
The state police are also involved in the investigation after the first reported robbery took place at around 1 a.m. on Sept. 14, when two unknown suspects broke into Bowman’s Gun Shop at 337 County Route 11, Gouverneur, stealing a number of rifles and shotguns used for hunting as well as just under $200 from the cash register.
On Sunday, a second gun shop, Graham’s Guns, 13 Second St., DeKalb Junction, was burglarized in the early morning hours. Det. Engle is the lead investigator in that case.
On Tuesday, Det. Engle went to Fort Drum where he told the Times Wednesday he recovered evidence in the case which helped in leading to the three arrests.
Troopers reported that a Mossberg Model 500 .410-gauge, a Charles Dailey Model 301, .410, a Tennessee Arms Model 15, .556, black and red in color, a New Frontier Model C-9, 9mm, a Rugar RPR, .308, a C02 BB pistol and a black powder pistol with a wooden grip, as well as a large quantity of ammunition of various calibers were stolen from Bowman’s.
What was stolen from Graham’s was not made available.
Det. Engle said the U.S. Attorney’s office is prosecuting the case and that a news release should be expected later today with more information.
The Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.