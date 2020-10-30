OGDENSBURG — Following an investigation into drug activity at a Canton Street residence, city police executed a search warrant and made three arrests Thursday.
Jordan S. Gaines 27, of 403 Canton St., and Joshua Bouchey, 41, of 118 Pine St., were each charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Jamie R. Gaines 51, of the Canton Street residence, was charged with first-degree criminal nuisance and third-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
Jamie Gaines was arraigned in Ogdensburg and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail. The other two suspects were issues appearance tickets.
The Ogdensburg Police Department’s Narcotic Enforcement Unit was assisted by the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Canton Village Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Border Patrol.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are possible.
