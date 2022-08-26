Three Canton police officers presented Lifesaving Award

A Canton Village Police vehicle turns onto Main Street. Christopher Lenney/Johnson Newspapers

CANTON — Three village police officers were lauded for saving lives this year.

Officers James A. Gibson, Joshua Vine and Joshua Rose were each lauded at a department meeting and presented with Lifesaving Awards by Sgt. Ryan Cole.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor

Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.