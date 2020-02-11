MASSENA — A vehicle pursuit that began on Monday near Massena and spanned several counties resulted in the arrest of three individuals, two of them on drug charges.
State police charged Nelson Reyes, 39, New York City, with a felony count of first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor count of third-degree unlawful fleeting a police officer in a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
They also charged Lewis Espinal, 31, of Manhattan with a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and a parole violation.
In addition, Jerson Norberdo, 29, of Bronx was charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, as well as a parole violation and being a fugitive from justice from Rhode Island.
State police said they became involved in the vehicle pursuit after Mr. Reyes, the vehicle’s driver, allegedly fled a traffic stop with U.S. Border Patrol agents near Massena. State police from Troop B pursued the vehicle from Ellenburg to just south of Plattsburgh before terminating the chase.
They said that, during the chase, the vehicle struck two uninvolved motor vehicles, injuring one person who was taken to Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle was located by state police in Troop G as it traveled south on the Adirondack Northway in the area of exit 23. The pursuit continued to exit 16, where the vehicle came to a stop on the off ramp. Police said the three occupants fled on foot, but were taken into custody shortly after leaving the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle found that Mr. Reyes was allegedly in possession of 50 pounds of marijuana and Mr. Espinal was allegedly in possession of a quantity of oxycodone.
Mr. Reyes was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on his own recognizance. Mr. Espinal and Mr. Norberdo were also arraigned in Wilton Town Court, and both were remanded to the Saratoga County jail on a parole violation.
