Three charged domestic incident in Gourverneur
GOUVERNEUR — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 5 charged three people in connection to a domestic dispute in the town.
Leland A. Whitton, 39, of 90 Dane Road, is charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, third-degree intimidating a victim or witness, third-degree tampering with a witness, all felonies, and fourth-degree criminal solicitation and fifth-degree conspiracy, both misdemeanors.
Caleb V. Whitton, 17, also of 90 Dane Road, and Chastity J. Davis, 40, 54 Little York Road, were each charged with the felonies of third-degree intimidating a victim or witness, third-degree tampering with a witness, and the misdemeanors of fifth-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree criminal facilitation.
Caleb Whitton was additionally charged with the misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
No information was provided as to what led to the charges, only that the incident took place on May 29 in the town.
Leland Whitton was arraigned in Town Court by Justice Travis E. Damm and was taken to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, where he is held without bail. Caleb Whitton and Ms. Davis were issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.