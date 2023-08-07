Three charged with felony pot possession

WADDINGTON — Three people were arrested by state police and U.S. Border Patrol for possessing more than 10 pounds of cannabis.

Zoan M. Diaz, 26, and Maji M. Ben Arfa, 24, both of St. Martin, Virgin Islands, and Eliscar S. Hercule, 27, of Boynton Beach, Florida, were all charged with first-degree criminal possession of cannabis. The charge is a class D felony.

