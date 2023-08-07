WADDINGTON — Three people were arrested by state police and U.S. Border Patrol for possessing more than 10 pounds of cannabis.
Zoan M. Diaz, 26, and Maji M. Ben Arfa, 24, both of St. Martin, Virgin Islands, and Eliscar S. Hercule, 27, of Boynton Beach, Florida, were all charged with first-degree criminal possession of cannabis. The charge is a class D felony.
State police say they pulled over the trio in a black 2015 BMW on Thursday morning on Route 37 in the town of Waddington.
Troopers say they interviewed the occupants, who allegedly gave consent to search the car, and they found two suitcases “containing a large amount of cannabis.”
They were arraigned in Massena Town Court and released on their own recognizance with orders to reappear at a later date.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.