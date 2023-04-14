OGDENSBURG — Two Lisbon residents and a Florida man were charged with drug possession following a traffic stop on Ogden Street in the city of Ogdensburg.
The Ogdensburg Police Department reported Friday that during the stop at 12:17 a.m. April 7, Department K9 Schuyler alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. They said a quantity of cocaine was located along with a digital scale and an illegal weapon.
Ashley Fuller, 35, of Lisbon was charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Patrick Martino, 43, of Lisbon was charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia: scales.
Curtis Redmond, 34, of Crescent City, Florida, was charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
They were arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and released on their own recognizance.
The Ogdensburg Police Department was assisted by members of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol and United States Border Patrol.
