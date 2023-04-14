OGDENSBURG — Two Lisbon residents and a Florida man were charged with drug possession following a traffic stop on Ogden Street in the city of Ogdensburg.

The Ogdensburg Police Department reported Friday that during the stop at 12:17 a.m. April 7, Department K9 Schuyler alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. They said a quantity of cocaine was located along with a digital scale and an illegal weapon.

