MASSENA — The execution of a search warrant on Stoughton Avenue in the village of Massena led to the arrest of two individuals on Wednesday.
The Massena Police Department charged Timothy A. Scott, 36, and Katrina G. Stephenson, 31, each with a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic intent to sell).
They were arraigned by Town Justice Joseph W. Brown and remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
The Massena Police Department was assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, state police and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.
In a separate incident on Monday, Massena police charged Kyle Kargoe, 25, of Massena, with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic) and two felony counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.
He was arraigned in Massena Town Court and was released to reappear at a later date.
