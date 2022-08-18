St. Lawrence poised to add three corrections positions

St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility at 17 Commerce Lane in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators approved a resolution during a special board meeting Monday authorizing additional corrections officer positions at the county jail.

The New York State Commission of Corrections mandates 56 correctional officers as the minimum to meet operating needs, according to the resolution.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.