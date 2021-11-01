WATERTOWN — Three new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in Jefferson County.
The tri-county area also reported 290 new virus cases from the over the weekend. None of the counties —Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence — report COVID-19 data over the weekend, so the totals reflect changes since Friday.
The deaths in Jefferson County bring the total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 106. The county reported 120 new virus cases, bringing its total to 10,845. Nineteen county residents are hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of one since Friday.
St. Lawrence County reported 138 more virus cases Monday, for a total of 12,662. There are 32 people hospitalized, an increase of five since Friday. The county has experienced 131 deaths.
Lewis County reported 32 new cases, bringing its total to 3,331. Five people are in the hospital, two more than Friday. The county has experienced 35 deaths.
