WATERTOWN — Two deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported Thursday in Jefferson County, and one death was reported in St. Lawrence County, as the total number of positive virus cases grew by 129 in the tri-county region.
The region’s virus-related death toll now stands at 139.
Jefferson County added 54 COVID cases to its growing total Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 4,349. Two deaths were reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus jumped by 59, for a new total of 3,764. Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County dropped by five to 487. Hospitalizations again remained steady at 26.
There are 310 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,172 people are in mandatory quarantine.
To date, 49,364 people have been tested for the virus in the county, while 45,015 results have been returned negative.
Jefferson County has reported 50 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County logged another 67 novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 4,641. One death was reported.
Thirty-five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Wednesday. There are currently 855 known active cases in the county. A total of 3,720 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 176,699 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 66 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County logged eight new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,471.
A total of 166 individuals are currently in isolation — a decrease of five from Wednesday — 18 of whom are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of three from Wednesday.
A total of 1,282 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 13 since Wednesday, resulting in 166 known active cases in the county. There are 335 people in quarantine.
To date, 25,978 tests have been performed since March. A total of 24,507 results have come back negative.
Twenty-three Lewis County residents have died from COVID-19.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
