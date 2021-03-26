CANTON — A multi-vehicle collision sent three people to the hospital Friday afternoon in the town of Canton.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies responded to Route 11 at about 12:30 p.m. and determined a 2010 Freightliner tractor with an enclosed trailer had rear-ended a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The tractor-trailer, operated by Randy C. Rickson, 56, of Plattsburgh, was reportedly traveling north on Route 11 when it struck the Jeep, operated by Sarah E. Richards, 30, of Canton. Ms. Richards was stopped on the road, preparing to turn left in the medical campus of St. Lawrence Health System, according to sheriff’s deputies.
Her vehicle was pushed into the opposite lane and subsequently hit head-on by a 2014 Toyota RAV4, operated by Tammy P. Beaudin, 49, of Canton. Ms. Beaudin’s vehicle ran off the road into a ditch.
Ms. Richards’ vehicle was then struck on the rear side of the driver’s side by another vehicle, a 2014 Jeep Compass operated by Sarah L. Carver, 30, of Canton. Ms. Carver’s vehicle then came to a rest on the shoulder of the road.
Ms. Richards, her front seat passenger and Ms. Beaudin were taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Mr. Rickson was issued a court summons for following too closely. The ticket is returnable to Canton Town Court.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Canton fire and rescue personnel, the West Potsdam Fire Department, Canton village police, state police and the state Department of Transportation.
