OGDENSBURG — Three management administrative positions were eliminated at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center on Monday.
“Yesterday we took a difficult step towards ensuring the long-term health of our organization,” Richard Duvall, President and CEO of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center said in a press release from the hospital. “We understand these decisions, while not easy, will allow us to provide uninterrupted, quality healthcare to our patients and our community. The reorganization eliminated three positions within our management team, all of which were administrative.”
The hospital employs 850 people, Mr. Duvall said in an interview with the Times.
“Financially it makes a lot of sense,” Mr. Duvall said. “As far as total number count of employees it is not a big impact and these are jobs that are able to be reorganized within our current management team.”
Citing personnel issues, Mr. Duvall would not say which positions were eliminated.
The positions are not a part of the medical staff.
“Two of the people were senior management,” he said. “And one of them was a mid-level manager.”
Monday’s actions were the result of a plan that has been in the works since last year, Mr. Duvall said.
“The board has developed a strategic plan and we’re beginning to execute that strategic plan,” he said. “One of the goals, or strategic initiatives, is to work on developing efficiencies within the organization and this is one of the steps to accomplish that.”
Mr. Duvall said that right now, there are no plans for additional cuts.
“We are continuing to look at operations and gaining the necessary efficiencies for the organization,” Mr. Duvall said.
The press release cited impending cuts in Medicaid and Medicare for the action.
“This is just a responsible step to make sure we are conduction business as efficiently as we can,” he said.
The issues facing Claxton-Hepburn are not isolated. They are issues that hospitals across the state face, Mr. Duvall said.
“The major driver for a lot the changes in healthcare over the last decade has been the tremendous shift in care from inpatient care to outpatient care,” Mr. Duvall said. “Those are very different reimbursement structures. Without proper planning and organization for that shift hospitals will definitely see the impact.”
While the decision to eliminate the positions on Monday was difficult, Mr. Duvall said, the changes would not affect the continuity of care and services to patients and their families.
