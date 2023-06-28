MASSENA — Massena police have identified the three people killed in a fire at 419 S. Main St. Monday and are seeking the public’s help finding next of kin for one of them.
Village police on Tuesday identified the deceased as Angelique Catalanotto, 57; Roger Bechore, 48; and Jennifer Jacques, 40.
Police said they haven’t been able to locate Catalanotto’s next of kin. They asked anyone who may have information to call detective Mike O’Brien at the police station, 315-769-3577.
In addition to the three deaths, the fire at the South Main Street apartment building displaced 14 people.
The fire was reported at 5:45 a.m. Monday.
The Massena Fire Department, state fire investigators, Massena Police Department and St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were at the fire scene.
The fire department in a news release said the first units were on scene within three minutes of the initial dispatch and found heavy smoke and flame on the second floor of the multi-unit apartment building.
What fire officials described as “flashover” occurred in both second-floor apartments as crews began their search for occupants.
They department said five occupants and numerous pets were rescued on the first floor.
Route 420 between Route 37 and West Hatfield Street had all lanes closed for several hours on Monday.
Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to five people after the fire and expects to help up to 14 people once all interviews are completed.
Massena Police Chief Jason M. Olsen said his department is leading the investigation.
“Detectives are heavily involved in the investigation process at this time and receiving assistance from NYS Fire, SLC Sheriff’s Office, and NYS Police,” he wrote in an email to news outlets Monday morning.
People who want to help the Red Cross can visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate to Disaster Relief and support people affected by disasters.
