Community members gather outside the caution tape Monday to view an apartment house at 419 S. Main St. in Massena, where three people died in an early morning fire. Police are trying to find next of kin for one of the victims. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Massena police have identified the three people killed in a fire at 419 S. Main St. Monday and are seeking the public’s help finding next of kin for one of them.

Village police on Tuesday identified the deceased as Angelique Catalanotto, 57; Roger Bechore, 48; and Jennifer Jacques, 40.

