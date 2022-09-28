MASSENA — Village police charged three people with drug-related offenses following the execution of a search warrant Tuesday on Grinnell Avenue in the village.
Police charged Eric B. Levac, 41, of Massena; Zymeir Mcknight, 19, of Jersey City, N.J.; and Rasean R. Gosa Jr., 19, of Jersey City, with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic with intent to sell), and a felony count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic with aggregate weight over one-half ounce, crack cocaine).
