MASSENA — Three men were charged after a search warrant executed by Massena Police Department detectives Wednesday on Ames Street uncovered drugs and guns.
Police said they recovered more than 1,600 baggies containing approximately 569 grams of fentanyl, approximately 20 grams of cocaine, a 9mm Glock 48 hand gun, and 10 long guns, including rifles, shotguns and muzzle loaders.
Gerald L. Dissottle, 31, was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and a felony count of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
William G. McGregor, 59, was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a felony count of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph W. McGregor, 36, was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony count of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and a felony count of criminal possession of a weapon (loaded firearm).
The men were sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
Massena Police Department detectives were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Canton Police Department, Potsdam Police Department and Department of Homeland Security.
