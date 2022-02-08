WATERTOWN — Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in St. Lawrence County.
The county, along with Jefferson and Lewis counties, also reported a combined 305 new cases of the virus.
The deaths in St. Lawrence County bring the county’s total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 170. The county also reported 188 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 25,932. There are 29 people in the hospital due to the virus, two more than Monday.
Jefferson County reported 98 new cases, for a total of 23,818. Thirty people are hospitalized, down four from Monday. There have been 154 deaths attributed to the virus.
Lewis County reported 19 cases, bringing its total to 6,476. Seven people are in the hospital, three fewer than Monday. The county has experienced 45 deaths.
