CANTON — Three new faces were sworn into the St. Lawrence County Legislature during a ceremony held at the courthouse Tuesday night.
In total, 15 legislators and two coroners were sworn in.
The new legislators are Glenn J. Webster, R-Norwood; Benjamin E. Hull, R-Madrid; and John Gennett, R-Brasher Falls.
The coroners are Steven M. Cary, who was not present but was sworn in Monday, and James M. Sienkiewycz.
During the ceremony, each electee, joined by their family, was called up to swear their oath of office. The oath was administered by St. Lawrence County Court Judge Gregory P. Storie.
These incumbent legislators were also sworn in: James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg; David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon; Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg; William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond; Harry A. Smithers II, R-Gouverneur; Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb; Rick Perkins, R-Potsdam; Daniel G. Fay, D-Canton; Margaret I. Haggard, D-Potsdam; and John H. Burke, R-Norfolk.
After the ceremony, a reception with food and drinks was held in the courthouse. Then the legislators attended the first full board meeting of the year.
