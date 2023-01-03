St. Lawrence officials take oaths

St. Lawrence County legislators Tuesday at the county courthouse in Canton, front row from left, Rita E. Curran, District 15, William J. Sheridan, District 4, Margaret I. Haggard, District 10, John H. Burke, District 12, Nicole Terminelli, District 14, and Larry Denesha, District 6. Back row from left, Benjamin E. Hull, District 8, Daniel G. Fay, District 9, Glenn J. Webster, District 11, Rick Perkins, District 7, James E. Reagen, District 1, Harry A. Smithers, District 5, David W. Forsythe, District 2, Joseph R. Lightfoot, District 3, and John Gennett, District 13. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Three new faces were sworn into the St. Lawrence County Legislature during a ceremony held at the courthouse Tuesday night.

In total, 15 legislators and two coroners were sworn in.

