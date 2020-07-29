OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority will have a full complement of board members when it next meets in August.
Three new members were nominated by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and approved by the New York State Senate on July 23.
Joining the board will be Jennifer Quirk-Pickman, a retired elementary school special education teacher from Ogdensburg, St. Lawrence County District 14 Legislator Nicole Terminelli of Massena and Potsdam Town Councilwoman Toni Kennedy.
The three women will join current board members, Chairperson Vernon D. “Sam” Burns of Ogdensburg, Megan J. M. Whitton of Gouverneur, Christopher B. T. Coffin of Ogdensburg and David D. King of Waddington.
The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority oversees the operation of the Ogensburg-Prescott International Bridge, the Ogdensburg International Airport, the Port of Ogdensburg, the New York & Ogdensburg Railway and two industrial parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.