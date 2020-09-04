NORWOOD — State police and local police and fire investigators are looking into vehicle fires after a third was reported Friday morning off Mechanic Street in the village.
District 7 Deputy Fire Coordinator David J. Weitz said two fires were reported Aug. 1, a pickup truck at about 6 a.m. on Pine Street, and a dump truck at 10 p.m. off Mechanic Street.
No injuries have been reported, and damages were confined to the vehicles.
Mr. Weitz said investigators are working to determine causes and whether the fires are related. No additional information is available at this time.
