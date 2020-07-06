MASSENA — Three officers from the Massena Police Department will be interviewed to take over as chief of police following Adam J. Love’s retirement, which is effective July 31.
The first interview by village trustees is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Mayor Timmy J. Currier said the three candidates have taken and passed the competitive civil service test and are the only three individuals on the county’s civil service list, which must be used for hiring.
“There are three names available to us,” he said.
Mr. Currier said letters were sent to the candidates to see if they were interested in interviewing for the position.
“All three replied yes,” he said.
Chief Love is retiring after more than 20 years in the department. Village trustees agreed during their June meeting to accept his retirement and begin canvassing for a replacement.
He has served as the police chief since June 2016. He had been appointed by trustees as acting chief on Dec. 15, 2015 and officially took over on Jan. 15, 2016 with the retirement of Mark E. LaBrake. Mr. LaBrake had served as chief since November 2014 when he was appointed following Mr. Currier’s retirement.
Chief Love, who had previously served as senior sergeant before his promotion, was sworn in as the permanent police chief on June 21, 2016.
He has been involved with the Police Activities League of Massena, formerly the Boys and Girls Club of Massena. He has also served on the board for Horizons, a youth clubhouse for ages 12 to 17, and the department has membership on the Massena Triad and SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) Council, which meets every month to provide information to seniors in the community.
In addition, Chief Love has served as chairman of the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition, and is also on the board of 39 Serenity Place, which exists to offer service to its membership and local community members in their recovery from alcoholism and other addictions.
