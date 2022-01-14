OGDENSBURG — Three people are charged with allegedly hiding a missing Ogdensburg teenager who was located at a Jefferson Avenue home, according to city police.
On Thursday, city police charged Lee Loffler, 37, and Shelby LaJoy, 24, both of 803 Jefferson Ave., and Tina M. Compo, 52, of 508 Ford Ave., with second-degree obstructing governmental administration following an investigation into a missing juvenile, Lucia M. Skelly, 17, who had last been seen on Monday.
The police investigation led to 803 Jefferson Ave. where they located Miss Skelly. The three city residents were charged for attempting to prevent officers from locating the juvenile.
They were arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and released on their own recognizance.
