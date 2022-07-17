FOWLER — Three people are dead after a Saturday morning crash on Chub Lake Road.
According to state police, a 2017 Nissan Rogue with five occupants, including the driver, was traveling east on Chub Lake Road. The vehicle went off the southern road shoulder, struck a guardrail and overturned, resting on its roof in a stream.
One passenger, Desiree N. Lowery, 32, of Potsdam, died on scene.
The driver, Jackie J. Henry, 34, of Richville, and a passenger, Lorraine E. Stevens, 25, of Hermon, were taken to Gouverneur Hospital, where they died.
Mark Hubbard, 33, of Rochester, was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he was treated for his injuries. State police also identified a 13-year-old, Joy R. Henry, of Richville, who was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, treated and released.
State police said they are continuing to investigate.
