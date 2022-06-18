OGDENSBURG — Portions of Ogdensburg’s Maple City Trail will be closed as repairs from flooding damage begin in early July.
The 2.4-mile trail runs along the city’s northern shore of the Oswegatchie River and continues along the southern shore of the St. Lawrence River.
In 2017 and 2019, river flooding caused damages to the trail and to the Oswegatchie Seawall that will soon be repaired with funds from the state Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
“The REDI project will be repairing damage to the failing seawall caused by flooding in 2017 and 2019,” said Andrea L. Smith, the city’s director of planning and development. “This will require fill that will increase the elevation of the adjacent trail and open space areas. Therefore, this portion of the trail will also be replaced at a higher elevation.”
Ms. Smith said the new seawall will provide shoreline stabilization.
“The new Redi-Rock style seawall will provide shoreline stabilization along the Oswegatchie River that will enable residents continued access to the river’s edge for both passive and active recreation,” she added.
Construction is expected to begin July 5, causing three sections of the trail to be closed — just south of the pedestrian bridge, at the top of the stairs behind the U.S. Post Office, and Mechanic Street just north of Crescent Place.
“We anticipate this portion of the trail will be closed through the end of the year, however, based on construction, it could be longer,” Ms. Smith said. “Other parts of the trail will remain open to the public.”
For more information about the closure of the trail, contact the planning department at 315-393-7150.
