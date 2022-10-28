Three St. Lawrence Health hospitals receive age-friendly recognition

POTSDAM — The three hospitals that make up St. Lawrence Health were among the 44 New York healthcare facilities recently recognized as 2022 Age-Friendly Health Systems by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement.

The Healthcare Association of New York State (HANYS) made the announcement that includes Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital and Massena Hospital.

