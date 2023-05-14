Three student-built homes up for bid

CANTON — St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES CTE students have been working hard to build three-modular homes, which are now for sale.
The 1,568-square-foot modular homes are up for bid through a sealed bid process. Bids will be received until Tuesday, May 9 at 3:00 PM at the Office of the District Superintendent, 40 W. Main St., Canton, at which time they will be publicly opened, read, and recorded.
Students in the Building Trades programs at Seaway Tech, Southwest Tech and Northwest Tech built the three homes this school year.
The two-year building trades program at the Tech Centers, serves students from all 18 component school districts. Juniors go to classes in their home district in the morning, then come to one of the three Tech Centers for the afternoon, and seniors attend in the mornings.
Students start from scratch, designing and building the modular homes from the bottom up on a concrete block system, learning the foundations of carpentry along the way. They also get to try their hand at electrical work, plumbing and HVAC on this project.
“The live-build projects play a crucial role in the success of our program,” said Lori Sheffield, Seaway Tech Principal. “They give our students opportunities to develop and fine-tune critical-thinking and problem-solving techniques with their instructors on hand, guiding them through the troubleshooting process. The skills they acquire during these projects serve them well when they become managers and crew leaders in the industry.”
The three modular single-story homes have wood frames, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, custom moldings throughout, and a common area with a kitchen.
