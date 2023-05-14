Three student-built homes up for bid

St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES CTE students have been working hard to build three-modular homes, which are now for sale. The 1,568-square-foot modular homes are up for bid through a sealed bid process. Provided photo

CANTON — St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES CTE students have been working hard to build three-modular homes, which are now for sale.

The 1,568-square-foot modular homes are up for bid through a sealed bid process. Bids will be received until Tuesday, May 9 at 3:00 PM at the Office of the District Superintendent, 40 W. Main St., Canton, at which time they will be publicly opened, read, and recorded.

