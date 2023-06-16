CANTON —Three SUNY Canton employees have been selected to receive the 2022-2023 State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Excellence.
These statewide honors are given annually in seven categories to acknowledge consistently superior professional achievement throughout SUNY’s 64 institutions. Campuses submit nominations that are reviewed by the SUNY Committee on Awards.
This year, Executive Director of Student Engagement and Leadership & Greek Life Coordinator Priscilla Leggette Collins received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service; Associate Professor Christina Huie Lesyk received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service; and Administrative Assistant 1 Brenda L. Mullaney received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service. They were recognized at the college’s Faculty and Community Awards Dinner May 17.
Priscilla Leggette Collins
Collins is a SUNY Canton alumna who began her career at the college in 2011 as the associate director of student activities and diversity affairs. She was later promoted to director of student activities, involvement, and leadership in 2013 before being appointed to her current position in 2023. She was nominated for her compassionate leadership, outstanding mentorship of students and alumni, and dedication to providing developmental and enriching opportunities for students.
Her professional service includes involvement in numerous college committees, including the Canton College Foundation Board, the College Association Board, and the Student Government Association Board.
In addition to organizing activities that encourage student involvement on campus, Collins has sought out opportunities for students to become more connected to the local community, such as the Village of Canton’s STOMP event, which promotes engagement with area businesses and organizations.
She has been instrumental in overseeing high-profile events, most recently the college’s spring concert featuring Grammy-nominated recording artist Flo Rida. The performances she has helped orchestrate over the past decade have elevated SUNY Canton’s standing as a venue that attracts both up-and-coming and established musicians.
Christina Huie Lesyk
Lesyk joined the college in 2013 as an adjunct instructor and has served as both a lecturer and assistant professor before being promoted to associate professor in 2022. She was nominated for her contributions to the college, the community, and her field.
As a faculty member in the Applied Psychology Program, she teaches courses related to human services, social sciences, and psychology. She is the coordinator for the applied psychology major, applied psychology minor and the applied psychology practicum.
Lesyk is the chair of the Academic Standards Committee and led the Scholarly Activities Celebration team. She also chaired SUNY Canton’s 2017 Constitution Week planning committee.
She is a 2019 Stellar Advisor Award recipient, and served as a college “quarantine buddy” for isolating students during the height of the pandemic, completing wellness check-ins and delivering care packages.
Her community service includes being elected board secretary for the New York State Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers and serving as the former director of a Head Start early childhood program and a family violence program in Franklin County.
Lesyk is a New York State licensed master social worker and a human services-board certified practitioner.
Brenda L. Mullaney
Mullaney worked in several roles at the college in the 1990s before returning to SUNY Canton full-time in 2010 as a keyboard specialist 2 in the Student Activities Office. She then transitioned to her current position in the Residence Life Office in 2015.
Mullaney was nominated for her outstanding customer service skills and willingness to help develop policies that consistently improve the residential student experience. She is also credited with simplifying housing procedures so they are easily understandable by students and families.
The breadth of experience she has gained by working in several areas across campus has made her an important resource for her colleagues.
Students said they appreciate her welcoming demeanor and ability to handle difficult situations with care and compassion, while assisting them with solving issues and complaints in a thoughtful, professional manner.
